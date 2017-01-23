White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that he believes that his job is to be honest with the public but "sometimes we can disagree with the facts but our intention is never to lie."

"There are certain things that we may -- we may not fully understand when we come out but our intention is never to lie to you," he said.

Today's news conference is the first time Spicer is taking reporters' questions since the inauguration. On Saturday, he appeared in the briefing room and read a statement to the press but did not take any questions afterward.

Spicer defended Saturday's statement when he said "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period -- both in person and around the globe," specifically citing audiences who watched the inauguration online and through streaming services, even though those audience numbers have not been publicly confirmed.

When asked by ABC News' Jonathan Karl about whether or not Trump's inauguration had a larger audience than that of President Ronald Reagan's inaugurations, Spicer said "I'm pretty sure that Reagan didn't have YouTube, Facebook or the internet."

In Saturday's statement, Spicer also said "some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting," specifically citing the use of photos from the inauguration on Friday that he said were "intentionally framed in a way ... to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall."

Today Spicer also defended his decision not to take any questions after making his statement on Saturday.

"Look -- I came out to read a statement. I did it. We're here today. I'm going to stay as long as you want," Spicer said.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

He also said that the numbers that he released on Saturday about WMATA metro ridership -- which differed from the accurate figures that were released by WMATA later that day -- were provided to him by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

"At the time the information that I was provided by the inaugural committee came from an outside agency that we reported on. And I think knowing when we know now we can tell that WMATA's numbers were different but we were providing numbers we had been provided. It wasn't like we made them up out of thin air," he said.

Spicer was later asked about the Women's March on Washington.

"This is what makes our country so beautiful, is that on one day you can inaugurate a president, on the next day people can occupy the same space to protest something," he said.

Spicer said that it has been "demoralizing" to see the "constant theme" of news coverage taking what he preceives as a negative tone against President Trump both during the inauguration and during the campaign.

"Over and over again there's this constant attempt to undermine his credibility and the movement that he represents. It's frustrating for not just him but for so many of us trying to work to get this message out," he said.

Earlier in the news conference, Spicer ran through the meetings Trump had this morning, which included a meeting with business leaders, lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and a call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

He also criticized Democrats, saying that they were holding up Trump's "unquestionably qualified" candidates who need Senate confirmation.

Spicer was asked about when the White House's Spanish site would be reinstated, and he said "we've got the IT guys working overtime."

"We're working piece by piece to get that done," he said.