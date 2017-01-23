If recent promises are any indication, President Trump is poised for a very busy first Monday in the White House.
Trump and other top officials have teased a myriad of potential executive actions and announcements that will happen Monday. Trump said in an interview with the Times of London he considered Monday his first "real" work day following his inauguration weekend.
The White House released a schedule of his day Sunday evening that included:
In a video message two weeks after his election, Trump pledged that on "day one" he would take the following actions:
Other White House officials tell ABC News that other potential executive actions could come related to a declaration of intention to renegotiate NAFTA and other potential orders related to immigration and repealing the Affordable Care Act.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer will hold his first official press briefing with members of the press corps, after he blasted the media Saturday in his first press room statement, accusing news organizations of falsely reporting the size of crowds at the Jan. 20 inauguration and intentionally framing photographs to "minimize the enormous support" of those in attendance.