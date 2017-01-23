If recent promises are any indication, President Trump is poised for a very busy first Monday in the White House.

Trump and other top officials have teased a myriad of potential executive actions and announcements that will happen Monday. Trump said in an interview with the Times of London he considered Monday his first "real" work day following his inauguration weekend.

The White House released a schedule of his day Sunday evening that included:

9 a.m.: Breakfast and listening session with key business leaders

10:30 a.m.: Signs executive orders

11 a.m.: President's Daily Briefing

12 p.m.: Lunch with the vice president

3 p.m.: Listening session with union leaders and workers

5 p.m.: Bicameral Leadership Reception

6 p.m.: Meets with House Speaker Paul Ryan

In a video message two weeks after his election, Trump pledged that on "day one" he would take the following actions:

Withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership

Cancel "job killing" restrictions on American energy.

Institute a new rule that for every one new regulation put in place, two old ones should be eliminated

Ask the Department of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to develop a plan to protect infrastructure from cyberattacks

Direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs

Impose a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists after leaving the administration

Other White House officials tell ABC News that other potential executive actions could come related to a declaration of intention to renegotiate NAFTA and other potential orders related to immigration and repealing the Affordable Care Act

White House press secretary Sean Spicer will hold his first official press briefing with members of the press corps, after he blasted the media Saturday in his first press room statement, accusing news organizations of falsely reporting the size of crowds at the Jan. 20 inauguration and intentionally framing photographs to "minimize the enormous support" of those in attendance.