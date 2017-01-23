President Trump's Promises Point to a Busy 'Day One' on Monday

Jan 23, 2017, 5:15 AM ET
PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Nov. 10. 2016. PlayPablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
If recent promises are any indication, President Trump is poised for a very busy first Monday in the White House.

Trump and other top officials have teased a myriad of potential executive actions and announcements that will happen Monday. Trump said in an interview with the Times of London he considered Monday his first "real" work day following his inauguration weekend.

The White House released a schedule of his day Sunday evening that included:

  • 9 a.m.: Breakfast and listening session with key business leaders
  • 10:30 a.m.: Signs executive orders
  • 11 a.m.: President's Daily Briefing
  • 12 p.m.: Lunch with the vice president
  • 3 p.m.: Listening session with union leaders and workers
  • 5 p.m.: Bicameral Leadership Reception
  • 6 p.m.: Meets with House Speaker Paul Ryan

    • In a video message two weeks after his election, Trump pledged that on "day one" he would take the following actions:

    • Withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership
    • Cancel "job killing" restrictions on American energy.
    • Institute a new rule that for every one new regulation put in place, two old ones should be eliminated
    • Ask the Department of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to develop a plan to protect infrastructure from cyberattacks
    • Direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs
    • Impose a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists after leaving the administration

      • Other White House officials tell ABC News that other potential executive actions could come related to a declaration of intention to renegotiate NAFTA and other potential orders related to immigration and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

      White House press secretary Sean Spicer will hold his first official press briefing with members of the press corps, after he blasted the media Saturday in his first press room statement, accusing news organizations of falsely reporting the size of crowds at the Jan. 20 inauguration and intentionally framing photographs to "minimize the enormous support" of those in attendance.

