Secret Service ditches Trump Tower space after lease dispute

The United States Secret Service has left its space inside Trump Tower amid a dispute over the terms of a lease between the General Services Administration (GSA) -— responsible for securing space for the Secret Service -— and the Trump Organization, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Their command post now resides on the sidewalk in front of the building, the officials said.

“After much consideration, it was mutually determined that it would be more cost effective and logistically practical for the Secret Service to lease space elsewhere,” said Amanda Miller, spokesperson for the Trump Organization.

In a statement to ABC News, the Secret Service says it "continues to work with GSA to obtain permanent work space in an appropriate location."

And despite relocating to the sidewalk, the agency said there has been no impact to the security plan.

A U.S. Secret Service official said this is not the first time a command post has been located outside the residence of the protectee.

Nevertheless, President Donald Trump has not set foot in his home at Trump Tower since taking office and his wife and son Barron now live with him at the White House.

However, Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr. work in Trump Tower and do require protection.

