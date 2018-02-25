Sen. Corker on scrapping retirement plans: 'At this point, nothing has changed'

Following the revelation last week by Sen. Bob Corker's spokesman that the Republican lawmaker is having second thoughts about retiring, all eyes were on him during his brief remarks at a GOP fundraiser Saturday night in his home state of Tennessee.

But Corker, who spoke at the Republican Party of Shelby County's 43rd Lincoln Day Gala, didn't make any announcements about rescinding his retirement plans.

"At this point, nothing has changed," Corker, who presented an award to guest of honor Sen. Tim Scott, said when he was asked if he will be jumping into the Senate race.

As ABC News previously reported, Corker has "been encouraged to reconsider his decision and is listening closely," according to spokesman Micah Johnson.

If Corker, 65, were to run, it could turn the race into a long, hard-fought battle with potential primary opponent, Tennessee GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn, 65, who is poised to offer a tough challenge.

At Saturday night's event in Memphis, Corker also would not commit to supporting Blackburn saying, "At this point, I don’t have anything to say but at some point I might."

Corker also credited his announcement that he plans to retire for encouraging Blackburn and former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen for jumping in the race. "They would not have chosen to run if I had continued on," he said.

Corker has until April to file paperwork to run in the Senate race.