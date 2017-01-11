Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., delivered unprecedented testimony today against his Senate colleague's nomination for attorney general, saying that nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, has "not demonstrated a commitment" to a central prerequisite of the job to demand equal rights and justice for all of our citizens.

"In fact, at numerous times in his career, he has demonstrated a hostility towards these convictions," Booker said.

He acknowledged that is "exceptional for a senator to testify against another senator" nominated for a cabinet position.

Booker is testifying in the third panel and second day for Sessions' confirmation hearing, along with Rep. John Lewis and others.