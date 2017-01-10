Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be attorney general, vowed to recuse himself from any matters related to investigating Hillary Clinton.

On the campaign trail, Sessions spoke out against Clinton over her use of a private email server as secretary of state, which became the subject of an FBI criminal investigation. Trump had previously promised that he would instruct his attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton.

Today, Sessions noted that the presidential campaign was "contentious" and that he made several comments about Clinton’s potential criminal culpability.

“I do believe that that could place my objectivity in question … [so] I think the proper thing would be to recuse myself,” Sessions said at his hearing.