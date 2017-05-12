Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's number two Democrat, said President Trump may be obstructing justice by firing FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the U.S. election and Moscow's ties to Trump associates.

“President Trump is dangerous because he may be obstructing justice in terms of the investigation that goes to the heart of our democracy, the accountability of the president,” the Illinois senator said during an interview on MSNBC Friday.

While most Senate Democrats and some Republicans have criticized the timing and rationale for Comey’s firing, Durbin’s assertion that Trump may have been obstructing justice is notable because it would be an impeachable offense. President Richard Nixon resigned after the House Judiciary Committee approved three articles of impeachment against him, including one for obstruction of justice. President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House on two charges including obstructing justice; he was acquitted by the Senate.

Durbin also said Friday that it was apparent from the moment news broke of Comey's firing Tuesday evening that the initial reason given of his being sacked for actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation was false.

“This idea that President Trump was dismissing Comey to defend the honor of Hillary Clinton. That's laughable. This is a man that invented the phrase 'lock her up,'” the senator said.