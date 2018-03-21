Sen. Kamala Harris ‘actively considering’ writing second book

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., may not be ready to embrace speculations about her 2020 intentions, but it appears she may be ready for a second book.

“Senator Harris has been encouraged by many people over the years to write a second book and is actively considering it,” Lily Adams, communications director for Harris, told ABC News.

In a proposal obtained by the Daily Beast, the senator’s working title for her second book is: “Speaking Truth: Hard Facts and Hope for America’s Future.”

“We’re thinking in 280 characters and in emojis, and it’s causing a generational divide between parents and kids that we haven’t seen before,” the proposal states, according to the Daily Beast. “It’s causing people to feel displaced and to wonder where they fit in or if they are obsolete.”

According to the Daily Beast, the book is being shopped to a number of New York publishers, portrays the California native as a political underdog and her rise to become the second African-American woman and first South Asian American senator in the United States.

Harris, 53, wrote her first book, “Smart on Crime,” in 2009, just before successfully running for California attorney general.

In recent years, writing a book has become a launching pad for many presidential hopefuls.

Back in 2016, then-Sen. Barack Obama published his second book, “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream,” the book joined the list of bestsellers. Three months after its release Obama launched his ultimately successful presidential campaign.