Sen. McCain calls Michael Flynn’s request for immunity 'unusual'

Sen. John McCain called it "unusual" that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn requested immunity in exchange for testimony about Russia's possible ties to him and other associates of President Trump.

In a Facebook Live interview following his appearance on ABC News' “This Week" on Sunday, the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman was asked if Flynn’s immunity request could fuel suspicion that contacts between Trump associates and Russia were improper.

“Well, I can only conclude that,” McCain said. “Now, other smart people who are lawyers ... say this is kind of a routine thing. Well, it may be. But it certainly is unusual from my experience.”

The Arizona Republican has repeatedly said that an independent panel is needed to investigate allegations of ties between Trump associates and Russia.

“I don't know if they’re true, I don't know if they’re false,” McCain said of the allegations. “I am making no judgment. I am just saying that they need to be thoroughly investigated, and we have reached a level where a select committee or even a commission is necessary.”

Even with the ongoing Russia investigations by Congress and the FBI, McCain said he believes President Trump can get his agenda back on track if he gets bipartisan support.

“One of the aspects of the Reagan presidency was that he reached out to the Democrats," McCain said. "And they fought him tooth and nail, and it was very partisan and all that. But he developed a relationship with them so when it really became crunch time, they were able to get things done. That’s what we need to do.”