President Trump encouraged his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to seek immunity as a condition for speaking with congressional investigators from one of the two committees looking into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!” the president tweeted Friday morning.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

But the president himself hammered aides of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic challenger, on the campaign trail for seeking immunity in exchange for their testimony in the investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server while she was serving as secretary of state.

“The reason they get immunity is because they did something wrong, if they didn’t do anything wrong, they don’t think in terms of immunity,” he said as a presidential candidate.

According to Flynn's lawyer Robert Kelner, Flynn is seeking “assurances against unfair prosecution” and is in discussions to testify in the congressional investigations.

“General Flynn has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” said Kelner.

Flynn was fired by President Trump in February after revelations that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The president has called the Russia investigations "fake news" and blasted the media after Flynn's resignation for treating him "very, very unfairly."

"I think it's really a sad thing he was treated so badly," Trump said, calling Flynn a "wonderful man."