Christopher Wray was confirmed Tuesday as the new director of the FBI, almost three months after President Trump controversially fired his predecessor James Comey amid the ongoing investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Wray's confirmation passed by a 92-5 margin. The votes in opposition came from five Democrats, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

“If I am given the honor of leading this agency, I will never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law and the impartial pursuit of justice,” Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee during his testimony in July.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend his confirmation.

Trump announced Wray as his choice to take over Comey’s position in a tweet in June, calling him "a man of impeccable credentials."

Since 2005, Wray has worked with the law firm King and Spalding, where he notably represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in matters related to the "bridgegate" scandal.

Wray previously served as assistant attorney general during the George W. Bush administration from 2003-2005, where he worked under Comey, then the deputy attorney general.