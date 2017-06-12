Senate Judiciary Committee seeks meeting with Robert Mueller

Jun 12, 2017, 3:27 PM ET
PHOTO: Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert Mueller waits for the beginning of a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, June 19, 2013, on Capitol Hill.PlayAlex Wong/Getty Images
The leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election are seeking a meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller, ABC News has learned.

No date for the meeting has been set, according to a committee aide.

The panel, with jurisdiction over the Department of Justice and FBI, has been seeking copies of former FBI Director James Comey's notes and memos about his encounters with President Donald Trump.

Comey testified last week that he had turned over all materials to Mueller's office. The committee has also contacted a friend of Comey's, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman, for copies of whatever Comey may have provided to him to leak to the media. (Comey testified last week that he asked the professor to leak the contents of one of his memos to the media. It’s unclear whether Richman is in possession of a physical copy of any of Comey’s notes and memos.)

According to a committee aide, the panel has also been in touch with Richman, who has not indicated whether he will provide the committee with copies of the requested documents.

The committee has also been in touch with Mueller's office on a variety of topics, including Comey's memos.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Dianne Feinstein, D-California; Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, have been leading the panel's Russia investigation.

Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation are expected to meet with Mueller to discuss its own investigation this week.