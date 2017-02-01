President Donald Trump announced his nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court Tuesday night: 51-year-old Colorado federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Less than 24 hours later, Trump sent a direct message to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about using a political maneuver called the nuclear option to streamline Gorsuch's approval of without needing 60 votes.

"If we end up with that gridlock, I would say if you can, Mitch, go nuclear," Trump said. "Because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught in the web."

Here is how the maneuver would work:

What is the nuclear option?

Going nuclear is a colloquial term that has popped up in recent years to describe changing the long-standing process, known as cloture, for the Senate to end debate on a bill, confirmation or other vote.

Under Senate rules, three-fifths of senators are required to vote in favor of ending debate, or for cloture. But in 2013, Senate Democrats employed a series of procedural maneuvers to change that requirement to a simple majority, or 51 votes, for all Cabinet-level and judicial nominations — except for those to the Supreme Court.

The elimination of the three-fifths threshold became known as the nuclear option.

Facing a confirmation fight over a judge for whom Democrats have pledged to require 60 votes — votes Republicans might not have — GOP senators are considering changing the threshold for approving Supreme Court justice nominees to 51 votes.

The concern for Republicans, however, is that the next time they are in the minority, Democrats could also use the nuclear option and pass their own nominees, whom Republicans may not want to confirm, with a simple majority.

The political move has been traced back to 1957, when then–Vice President Richard Nixon stated the Constitution granted the president of the Senate the authority to override Senate rules by making a ruling that is upheld by majority vote.

A 2013 paper by Valerie Heitshusen, a legislative branch process expert and an educator in the Congressional Research Service, describes the nuclear option as a "novel" political move that "could undermine the prerogatives exercised heretofore by the Senate minorities or individual senators."

What would the nuclear option do?

The nuclear option would effectively lower the threshold for approving a Supreme Court justice to 51 votes, from the 60 required to break a Senate filibuster.

Most recently, the move was used by Democrats in 2013. Citing an expansion of filibustering by Republicans to block President Barack Obama’s nominees for U.S. Court of Appeals seats, then–Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., used the nuclear option to create more relaxed Senate procedures for those confirmations. The 60-vote threshold then applied only to confirmation of Supreme Court justices.

Why is the nuclear option being discussed?

A number of Democrats in the Senate have suggested they will block any efforts to confirm Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., isn't giving Republicans much of a choice on whether they will have to use the nuclear option, saying Democrats will ensure Gorsuch gets an "exhaustive" hearing and need the full amount of votes.

"There will be 60 votes for confirmation. Any one member can require it. Many Democrats already have. And it is the right thing to do," Schumer said. He cited "serious concerns" about Gorsuch's record on issues like women's rights and corporate influences in politics.

Republicans refused to hold hearings for Obama's Supreme Court justice nominee Chief Judge Merrick Garland after Justice Antonin Scalia's death in February 2016.

Before invoking the nuclear option, McConnell appears to be appealing to his colleagues on the other side of the aisle not to insist on a 60-vote threshold for Gorsuch.

"I would invite Democrats who spent many months insisting we need nine [justices] to join us in following through on that advice by giving the president's new nominee fair consideration and an up and down vote," McConnell said, "just as we did for past presidents of both parties."

Vice-President Mike Pence said he is "hopeful" McConnell will not have to go with the nuclear option.

"We’re very heartened by the response now of seven Democrat members of the Senate," Pence said during an interview with PBS' Judy Woodruff, "who said that they believe the judge deserves an up or down vote."