Senate probes Loretta Lynch's alleged interference in Clinton email investigation

Jun 23, 2017, 12:45 PM ET
PHOTO: Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington D.C., Sept. 22, 2016. PlayAndrew Harnik/AP Photo
WATCH Hillary Clinton speaks to graduating students at her alma mater

A bipartisan group of Senate Judiciary Committee leaders is examining former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s alleged interference in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The group is seeking details about Lynch's communication with a Clinton campaign aide, as well as copies of documents and information about whether the FBI investigated the alleged communication.

The inquiry comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who President Trump says he dismissed due in part to his handling of the Clinton email probe.

Trump: Lynch action on Clinton inquiry 'totally illegal'

James Comey: Everything you need to know about the former FBI director