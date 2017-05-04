Senate to vote on government funding bill today

The Senate will vote this afternoon on the $1 trillion spending bill that would keep the government running until September.

The House passed the bill Wednesday by a 309-118 margin, with four members abstaining.

The omnibus spending bill is expected to sail through the Senate and will next head to the president’s desk.

Last Friday, Congress passed a short-term measure funding the government for one more week, giving lawmakers additional time to tie up loose ends.

The resulting deal, reached late Sunday night, includes a $15 billion boost in funding for the military. The spending bill also contains $1.5 billion for border security. However, it leaves out funding for the wall that President Trump wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico border but includes funds for Planned Parenthood and so-called sanctuary cities.

“After years of partisan bickering and gridlock, this bill is a clear win for the American people,” Trump said Tuesday from the Oval Office. “It's been a very hotly contested budget because, as you know, we have to go through a long and rigorous process.”

“I think that Democrats cleaned our clock,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CNN in an interview on Tuesday, adding, “This was not winning from the Republican point of view.”

If the bill is passed and signed by the president, Congress will avoid a government shutdown until September, the next deadline for when funding runs out.

ABC News’ Ali Rogin contributed to this report.