Carly Fiorina, a former CEO of Hewlett Packard who ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, said the current wave of sexual harassment allegations from Hollywood to Capitol Hill "will only be a watershed moment if men decide to step forward."

Interested in Carly Fiorina? Add Carly Fiorina as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Carly Fiorina news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Fiorina told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday, "What needs to happen now is the guys need to man up, the guys who know this is happening."

"Most men are good, decent, respectful men. But enough men are not, and all the other men around them know they are not," said Fiorina, who was part of a "This Week" panel addressing the wave of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. "I think it's men's turn now to say, 'You know what, we're not going to respect someone who disrespects women. And when that starts to happen, if if that starts to happen, then we will have reached a watershed moment."