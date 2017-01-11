President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago Tuesday night prompted public figures -- spanning the worlds of politics, entertainment, sports and music -- to take to their social media accounts and gush over the outgoing president and his one-hour send-off.
Drake had one of the more creative posts: The Canadian-born rapper posted to Instagram a meme consisting of his beard superimposed over a photo of the president. "As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year, I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration," he wrote. "Big up yaself O."
On the political front, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Hillary Clinton's former running mate, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) took to Twitter to honor Obama's legacy.
"I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved," Kaine wrote.
Inspiring message from President Obama. I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved #ObamaFarewell— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 11, 2017
Warren tweeted, "President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer -- & has given us hope
President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer - & has given us hope. Thank you, @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 11, 2017
Others who took to Twitter to express themselves in 140 words or less included "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg, "Scandal" actress Kerry Washington, singer Cher and basketball legend Magic Johnson.
SHONDA RHIMES
Here to show our love for our Potus. #obamafarewell https://t.co/8JG5FRW955 pic.twitter.com/raZCfhSGhT— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 11, 2017
KERRY WASHINGTON
YES WE CAN #obamafarewell— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017
ELLEN DEGENERES
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017
WHOOPI GOLDBERG
And BOOM...THAT is the way a President drops the microphone and moves on down the road— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017
SHARON STONE
From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 11, 2017
Our dear @POTUS just re democratized power and handed #America over to.....us. #FarewellSpeech— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 11, 2017
CHER
2Nite Pres Will Talk About Coming 2Gether,&NOT GIVING UP ON OUR IDEALS.Civil Rights,Women’s Rights,LGBT Rights,Voting Rights,HUMAN RIGHTS??— Cher (@cher) January 11, 2017
MAGIC JOHNSON
.@POTUS showing how much he loves and respects @FLOTUS @MichelleObama and his daughters moved Cookie and I to tears. #ObamaFarewell— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017
NE-YO
Mood. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/ycNsGbnk3R— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) January 11, 2017