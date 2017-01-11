President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago Tuesday night prompted public figures -- spanning the worlds of politics, entertainment, sports and music -- to take to their social media accounts and gush over the outgoing president and his one-hour send-off.

Drake had one of the more creative posts: The Canadian-born rapper posted to Instagram a meme consisting of his beard superimposed over a photo of the president. "As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year, I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration," he wrote. "Big up yaself O."

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

On the political front, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Hillary Clinton's former running mate, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) took to Twitter to honor Obama's legacy.

"I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved," Kaine wrote.

Inspiring message from President Obama. I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved #ObamaFarewell — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 11, 2017

Warren tweeted, "President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer -- & has given us hope

President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer - & has given us hope. Thank you, @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 11, 2017

Others who took to Twitter to express themselves in 140 words or less included "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg, "Scandal" actress Kerry Washington, singer Cher and basketball legend Magic Johnson.

SHONDA RHIMES

KERRY WASHINGTON

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

ELLEN DEGENERES

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

WHOOPI GOLDBERG

And BOOM...THAT is the way a President drops the microphone and moves on down the road — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017

SHARON STONE

From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 11, 2017

ASHLEY JUDD

Our dear @POTUS just re democratized power and handed #America over to.....us. #FarewellSpeech — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 11, 2017

CHER

2Nite Pres Will Talk About Coming 2Gether,&NOT GIVING UP ON OUR IDEALS.Civil Rights,Women’s Rights,LGBT Rights,Voting Rights,HUMAN RIGHTS?? — Cher (@cher) January 11, 2017

MAGIC JOHNSON

.@POTUS showing how much he loves and respects @FLOTUS @MichelleObama and his daughters moved Cookie and I to tears. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

NE-YO