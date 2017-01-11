From Shonda Rhimes to Cher to Tim Kaine, Public Figures React to Obama's Farewell Address

Jan 11, 2017, 2:52 AM ET
Barack ObamaThe Associated Press
President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago Tuesday night prompted public figures -- spanning the worlds of politics, entertainment, sports and music -- to take to their social media accounts and gush over the outgoing president and his one-hour send-off.

Drake had one of the more creative posts: The Canadian-born rapper posted to Instagram a meme consisting of his beard superimposed over a photo of the president. "As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year, I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration," he wrote. "Big up yaself O."

On the political front, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Hillary Clinton's former running mate, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) took to Twitter to honor Obama's legacy.

"I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved," Kaine wrote.

Warren tweeted, "President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer -- & has given us hope

Others who took to Twitter to express themselves in 140 words or less included "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg, "Scandal" actress Kerry Washington, singer Cher and basketball legend Magic Johnson.

SHONDA RHIMES

KERRY WASHINGTON

ELLEN DEGENERES

WHOOPI GOLDBERG

SHARON STONE

ASHLEY JUDD

CHER

MAGIC JOHNSON

NE-YO