Snap-happy lawmakers celebrate National Selfie Day

Snap-happy lawmakers took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate National Selfie Day.
Ivanka Trump, in particular, made a cameo in a couple of selfies, including one taken by Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., who admitted that she got a primer in selfie-taking from her grandchildren.
"My Grandkids taught me how to take a perfect #selfie - think this would meet their expectations, @IvankaTrump? #NationalSelfieDay," tweeted Black.
My Grandkids taught me how to take a perfect #selfie - think this would meet their expectations, @IvankaTrump? #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/kLfYTFLin6— Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) June 21, 2017
The first daughter also appeared in a selfie taken by Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., along with Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C. ".@SusanWBrooks & I enjoyed discussing workforce development & issues facing working families w. @IvankaTrump. But first.. #NationalSelfieDay," Hudson tweeted.
.@SusanWBrooks & I enjoyed discussing workforce development & issues facing working families w. @IvankaTrump. But first.. #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/51iukoF3yG— Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) June 21, 2017
Later in the day, Brooks took a selfie with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan at the Congressional Women's Softball game.
W/ @SpeakerRyan cheering on our colleagues at the Congressional Women's Softball Game! #CWSG #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/CZvA1Pjard— Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) June 21, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook took a selfie with Senator Orrin Hatch, who posted it to his Twitter account.
#NationalSelfieDay ??: @tim_cook pic.twitter.com/ptJX9ZhPl7— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 21, 2017
Below, other lawmakers who snapped selfies:
Celebrating #NationalSelfieDay w/ my 2nd batch of summer interns! ?? pic.twitter.com/nKKM5zacmK— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 21, 2017
Took my #firstselfie today w/ our interns in our DC office. They're probably much better at this than I am. #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/pFLJU6Bgvv— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) June 21, 2017
Who better to take a selfie with on #NationalSelfieDay than the gentleman from New Jersey, @CoryBooker? pic.twitter.com/SPk1BEt5gG— Rep. Donald Payne Jr (@RepDonaldPayne) June 21, 2017
Honored to serve North Carolinians in the U.S. Senate with @SenatorBurr! #NationalSelfieDay #ncpol pic.twitter.com/AU3Z3grshy— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) June 21, 2017
Happy #NationalSelfieDay ! Photo courtesy: Lilly Banks pic.twitter.com/MADz0FPvjl— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 21, 2017
Took a #selfie on the @uscapitol steps w my awesome #DC interns for #NationalSelfieDay !! pic.twitter.com/kr1oEGy35k— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) June 21, 2017
My favorite #selfie moments are with students from #FL26 visiting D.C. to learn about government and politics #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/j00W6qICIP— Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) June 21, 2017
.@RepBonnie & I took a break from looking for the Republicans’ secret health care bill for a quick selfie. #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/WBq35a6Whg— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 21, 2017