Snap-happy lawmakers celebrate National Selfie Day

Snap-happy lawmakers took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate National Selfie Day.

Ivanka Trump, in particular, made a cameo in a couple of selfies, including one taken by Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., who admitted that she got a primer in selfie-taking from her grandchildren.

"My Grandkids taught me how to take a perfect #selfie - think this would meet their expectations, @IvankaTrump? #NationalSelfieDay," tweeted Black.

My Grandkids taught me how to take a perfect #selfie - think this would meet their expectations, @IvankaTrump? #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/kLfYTFLin6 — Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) June 21, 2017

The first daughter also appeared in a selfie taken by Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., along with Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C. ".@SusanWBrooks & I enjoyed discussing workforce development & issues facing working families w. @IvankaTrump. But first.. #NationalSelfieDay," Hudson tweeted.

Later in the day, Brooks took a selfie with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan at the Congressional Women's Softball game.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took a selfie with Senator Orrin Hatch, who posted it to his Twitter account.

Below, other lawmakers who snapped selfies:

Celebrating #NationalSelfieDay w/ my 2nd batch of summer interns! ?? pic.twitter.com/nKKM5zacmK — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 21, 2017

Took my #firstselfie today w/ our interns in our DC office. They're probably much better at this than I am. #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/pFLJU6Bgvv — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) June 21, 2017

Who better to take a selfie with on #NationalSelfieDay than the gentleman from New Jersey, @CoryBooker? pic.twitter.com/SPk1BEt5gG — Rep. Donald Payne Jr (@RepDonaldPayne) June 21, 2017

My favorite #selfie moments are with students from #FL26 visiting D.C. to learn about government and politics #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/j00W6qICIP — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) June 21, 2017