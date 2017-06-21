Snap-happy lawmakers celebrate National Selfie Day

Jun 21, 2017, 8:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Richard Hudson tweeted this selfie with Ivanka Trump and Rep. Susan Brooks on June 21, 2017, to honor National Selfie Day.Twitter/RepRichHudson
Rep. Richard Hudson tweeted this selfie with Ivanka Trump and Rep. Susan Brooks on June 21, 2017, to honor National Selfie Day.

Snap-happy lawmakers took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate National Selfie Day.

Ivanka Trump, in particular, made a cameo in a couple of selfies, including one taken by Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., who admitted that she got a primer in selfie-taking from her grandchildren.

"My Grandkids taught me how to take a perfect #selfie - think this would meet their expectations, @IvankaTrump? #NationalSelfieDay," tweeted Black.

The first daughter also appeared in a selfie taken by Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., along with Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C. ".@SusanWBrooks & I enjoyed discussing workforce development & issues facing working families w. @IvankaTrump. But first.. #NationalSelfieDay," Hudson tweeted.

Later in the day, Brooks took a selfie with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan at the Congressional Women's Softball game.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took a selfie with Senator Orrin Hatch, who posted it to his Twitter account.

Below, other lawmakers who snapped selfies: