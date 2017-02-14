Flynn resignation was result of 'trust issue' not 'legal issue,' White House says

The "evolving and eroding" relationship between former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump prompted the president to ask for his resignation, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said today.

Spicer said it was "not a legal issue but a trust issue."

Flynn's relationship "had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change," Spicer said of Trump, pointing to an unspecified "series of questionable instances."

Flynn offered his resignation Monday night. Today's news conference is the first since Flynn resigned.

Spicer said that the president "was immediately informed" of the situation on Jan. 26 when the White House was notified of the nature of the calls.

Spicer repeatedly said that nothing that Flynn said in his calls with the Russian ambassador was illegal, saying that "the president had no problem with the fact that he [Flynn] acted in accord to what his job was to be doing."

"There's nothing that the General did that was a violation of any sort," Spicer said.

"What this came down to was a matter of trust."