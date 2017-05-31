White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declined to respond to questions today about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, instead referring reporters to the president's newly-appointed outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz.

Spicer's response came after reports that former FBI Director James Comey is prepared to testify that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"Our job, we are focused on the president's agenda, and going forward all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel Marc Kasowitz," said Spicer at an off-camera briefing with reporters.

Comey could testify as early as next week, when the Senate returns to Washington. The Senate Intelligence Committee has yet to announce any potential hearing.

Despite Spicer's instruction, the White House has not provided a point of contact to reporters for Kasowitz. Kasowitz's law firm, Kasowitz Benson Torres, LLP appeared to be unaware of Spicer's comments when reached by ABC News by phone.

Trump retained Kasowitz, who previously served as his personal lawyer, last week after former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to lead the investigation which has built in intensity since Comey's firing.

The attorney has represented Trump "on a range of litigation matters for over 15 years," according to his firm's website.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas, Devin Dwyer, Katherine Faulders and Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.