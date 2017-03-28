State Department darkens the briefing room again amid search for new spokesperson

Less than three weeks after resuming, the State Department has once again stopped holding press briefings while the agency searches for a new spokesperson.

For at least two weeks, officials at the State Department will not hold a public briefing, according to officials with the department. After that, it is unclear if briefings will resume immediately and what form they will take. In the meantime, the State Department have been briefing reporters on background only, which means officials cannot be quoted by name in any news stories.

The briefings, traditionally televised daily, have been a fixture since the Eisenhower administration, and are watched closely in Washington, D.C., and around the world for guidance on the United States' foreign policy and reaction to world events.

The State Department did not hold briefings for its first six and a half weeks after Trump took office. Once it did, the department eschewed tradition and held only four each week, two on camera and two over the phone.

Mark Toner, a career foreign service officer who often briefed reporters under the Obama administration, stayed on as acting spokesperson when Trump took office. But now, Toner is transitioning to a new assignment, with no announced replacement.

Fox News anchor Heather Nauert was in talks to come on board and was being vetted, a source told ABC News earlier this month. A State Department official would only confirm this week that a new spokesperson is in the process of being vetted and approved.

Whoever is behind the podium will be speaking on behalf of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has avoided the press and expressed his desire to stay out of the spotlight, drawing a barrage of criticism citing the importance of public diplomacy and advocating for transparency and press access.

Since he was sworn in on Feb. 1, Tillerson has so far only granted one interview, with a reporter from the conservative site Independent Journal Review who was also the only journalist allowed to travel with the secretary on his trip to Asia earlier this month.

On other past trips, the State Department has limited the number of reporters on the secretary’s plane to just a pool reporter -- a journalist there on behalf of all news organizations who shares their reporting.