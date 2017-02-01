What Unearthed Radio Interviews Tell Us About Steve Bannon’s World View

Newly surfaced audio tapes of Steve Bannon, one of President Donald Trump's most influential advisers, offer a deeper look into his world views.

In the tapes, Bannon, Trump's senior counsel and chief strategist and the former publisher of the far-right Breitbart News, mocked the idea that Islam is "a religion of peace" and suggested the U.S. is moving toward "a major shooting war in the Middle East again."

The tapes are from older broadcasts of the radio show "Breitbart News Daily."

Bannon left Breitbart after it was announced that he was joining the Trump campaign last August. USA Today first reported about the audio tapes.

Trump recently named Bannon as a permanent member of the National Security Council's Principals Committee, a decision that was criticized by former members of the NSC and other security experts.

In an interview over the weekend, former acting director of the CIA, Mike Morell, called Bannon's appointment "unprecedented" in its political nature. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, called Bannon's appointment a "departure from any National Security Council in history" and said the reorganization is "of concern."

Bannon's comments largely mirror the worldview expressed by Trump's national security adviser Mike Flynn, who in the past said he considered himself "at war with Islam, or a component of Islam" after years of military service. He also referred to the religion as "a cancer."

Below are some of the more notable comments made by Bannon. While the White House did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment, press secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday defended Bannon's role on the NSC.

"He is a former naval officer. He's got a tremendous understanding of the world and the geopolitical landscape that we have now," Spicer said in an interview on "This Week."

Bannon Criticized Obama for Not Saying U.S. is in a 'Global Existential War' Against Islam

In the later years of his presidency, Obama made a point to repeatedly reject the notion that the West was at war with Islam.

Critics on the right often targeted Obama's refusal to use the words "radical Islamic terrorism," while Obama defended his decision as calculated. He said he did not want to connect terror attacks with the peaceful views practiced by more than 1 billion Muslims worldwide.

Bannon responded on his Breitbart radio show in June 2016: "Why is it that President Barack Hussein Obama, who went to Harvard Law School, went to Columbia University, and has been hailed by the mainstream media as the brightest most brilliant guy to ever sit in the White House? How can he not see that we're fighting a global, existential war?"

Bannon went so far as to suggest that Obama's decision was part of a larger "willful blindness" in what might be part of a "fifth column" of individuals inside the U.S. government and mainstream media who had interest in protecting an Islamist worldview.

George W. Bush 'The Dumbest' President for Declaring Islam 'A Religion Of Peace,' Bannon Said

In another interview from May of 2016, Bannon took former President George W. Bush to task for his decision in the days following 9/11 to visit a mosque and speak alongside Islamic faith leaders.

"The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam," Bush said. "That's not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace. These terrorists don't represent peace. They represent evil and war."

Bannon also called Bush "one of the dumbest presidents in the history of these United States."

"He made the dumbest [comment] being that Islam is a religion of peace," Bannon said.

Predicted 'Chaos' in Europe Over Refugees Migrating to the Region

In April of 2016, at the height of the refugee crisis, Bannon expressed concerns of "absolute chaos" in Europe over the arrival of millions of migrants.

His concerns primarily regarded the potential ideology of those coming from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria and Libya, many of whom he claimed held religious views hostile to western society. Bannon is considered to have been one of the leading architects of the controversial executive order that halts the U.S. refugee resettlement program and institutes a temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"These are not people with thousands of years of understanding democracy in their DNA coming up here," Bannon said.

Bannon told his radio audience in December 2015 that "over half" of Muslims in the Middle East believe in Sharia law.

"I think that most people in the Middle East, at least 50 percent, believe in being Sharia-compliant," Bannon said. "One of the issues we have in Garland, Texas, is trying to stop these Sharia courts."

Bannon was referring to the debunked claim that Islamist groups were trying to prop up "Sharia courts" in Garland, Texas, when in reality they were setting up Islamic Tribunals, or mediation groups. The claim earned the distinction of the Houston Chronicle's "2015 Texas Hoax of the Year."