Sunday on ‘This Week’: James Comey interview clips, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Adam Schiff

Apr 14, 2018, 12:53 PM ET
PHOTO: White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders holds a news briefing at The White House in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2018.CNP/POLARIS
White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders holds a news briefing at The White House in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2018.

This Sunday, clips from former FBI Director James Comey’s first interview since being fired from his position. And leading up to the “20/20” primetime special, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, only on “This Week.”

Plus, Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., come to “This Week.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic Strategist and former Clinton Campaign Spokesperson Karen Finney, New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, and Co-Host of “The View” Meghan McCain.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.

Comments