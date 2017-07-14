Sunday on ‘This Week’: Jay Sekulow, Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Susan Collins, and HHS Secretary Tom Price

Trump legal team member Jay Sekulow and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., discuss the latest in the Russia investigation, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price take on the latest version of the GOP’s health care bill.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and former Trump campaign member Michael Caputo, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, and Washington Post White House reporter Abby Phillip.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

