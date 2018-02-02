Sunday on ‘This Week’: Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Will Hurd

After the release of the Republican memo on the FBI’s role in the Russia investigation, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, exclusively on “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, TV One host Roland Martin, former Obama White House communications director and CNN contributor Jen Psaki, and former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.