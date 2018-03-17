George Stephanopoulos sits down with House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sunday on “This Week.”

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, and ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas discuss the Attorney General’s decision to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, as well as the latest in the Mueller investigation.

Plus, Human Rights Foundation Chair and Russian dissident Garry Kasparov discusses the fallout over Vladimir Putin’s actions on the world stage.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu discusses his new book, “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History,” as well as prospects for Democrats in 2018 and 2020.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and Bush White House Political Affairs Director Sara Fagen, TV One Host Roland Martin, American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp, and Editor and Publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel.

