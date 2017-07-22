Sunday on ‘This Week’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Chuck Schumer

After Friday’s White House shake-up, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with new White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., discusses the Democratic Party’s new agenda, only on “This Week.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Fox News co-host and author of “The Swamp” Eric Bolling, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagan, Bloomberg Businessweek senior national correspondent and author of “Devil’s Bargain” Joshua Green, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, and host and managing editor of “News One Now” Roland Martin.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.