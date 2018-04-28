Sunday on ‘This Week’: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Rep. Adam Schiff

This Sunday, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one with newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an ABC News exclusive. Plus, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., comes to “This Week.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Pollster and ABC News Contributor Frank Luntz, and Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile, and Bloomberg News White House Correspondent Shannon Pettypiece.

