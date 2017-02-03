After President Donald Trump's second full week in office, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence, on "This Week" Sunday.

Plus, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, weigh in on the confirmation battle for President Trump's cabinet picks and Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and the fallout from the temporary travel ban.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, and former communications director for Hillary for America Jennifer Palmieri.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

