Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg shares #MeToo experience

Jan 22, 2018, 8:11 AM ET
PHOTO: NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (L) with Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge, Jan. 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. PlayRobin Marchant/Getty Images
WATCH Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sends Note to Girl After Costume

Sharing her own #MeToo experience, 84-year-old U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told a crowd at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday that "it's about time" women speak up about sexual harassment.

"For so long, women were silent," Ginsburg said at a Park City, Utah, forum for a new documentary about her life and path to the highest court in the land.

PHOTO: Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends the RBG Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre, Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends the "RBG" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre, Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

She surprised the audience by speaking of her own experience with sexual harassment back when she was a college student at Cornell University in the 1950s. She said her chemistry professor tried to make an inappropriate pass at her.

"Every woman of my vintage knows what sexual harassment is, although we didn't have a name for it," she said. "My instructor said ...'I'll give you a practice exam.' And I knew exactly what he wanted in return. And that's just one of many examples."

PHOTO: Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during the Cinema Cafe with Nina Totenberg during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge, Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah. Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during the Cinema Cafe with Nina Totenberg during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge, Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

But Ginsburg said she didn't let the instructor get away with his overture.

"I went to (the instructor's) office and said, 'How dare you? How dare you?' And that was the end of it," she said.

Ginsburg, who will turn 85 in March, said she was encouraged by what she saw at the Women's Marches across the country and globe this past weekend. "When I see women appearing every place in numbers, I'm less worried than I might have been 20 years ago," she said.

"I think it's about time," she added.

When asked by interviewer Nina Totenberg, the award-winning NPR legal correspondent, if she was worried about a backlash for speaking up about sexual harassment, Ginsburg said, "Let's see where it goes. So far it's been great."

