Susan Rice says it's 'absolutely false' Obama officials unmasked names for political purposes

Former national security adviser Susan Rice says it's "absolutely false" that Obama administration officials unmasked names of associates of President Donald Trump for political purposes.

"I leaked nothing to nobody," she told MSNBC on Tuesday afternoon.

"If I saw an intelligence report that looked potentially significant ... I can make that request," Rice added of unveiling names of American citizens in intelligence reports. "That's necessary for me to do my job."

Bloomberg and Fox News reported this week that Rice had requested the names of Trump transition officials be unveiled in classified intelligence reports about foreign citizens.

A former national security official close Rice would not deny to ABC News that during the course of her official duties the former national security advisor may have unmasked officials connected to the Trump transition team and campaign, but insisted that she would have never done so improperly.

“I’m not denying that she routinely requested the unmasking of individuals,” the source close to Rice said, adding that any instance of unmasking would have been necessary to understand the value of the intelligence being presented to her.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, previously said he was concerned that former Trump campaign associates were named in intelligence documents about the federal government's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Nunes said the classified documents show Trump associates may have been incidentally surveilled, but the Democratic ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, said he does not agree with that assessment.

ABC News' Justin Fishel contributed to this report.