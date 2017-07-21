Susan Rice meets with Senate Intel Committee as part of Russia probe

Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's national security advisor, met Friday with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a private interview as part of the panel's investigation into Russian election interference.

“Ambassador Rice met voluntarily with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence today as part of the Committee’s bipartisan investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election," Rice's spokesperson Erin Pelton said in a statement. "Ambassador Rice appreciates the Committee’s efforts to examine Russia’s efforts to interfere, which violated one of the core foundations of American democracy. She was pleased to cooperate with the investigation given its extraordinary national significance.”

Rice is among several former Obama administration officials who have appeared before Capitol Hill investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Jeh Johnson, the former homeland security secretary under Obama, has appeared before both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. John Podesta, who served as counselor to Obama and, more recently, the chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, was interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee last month.

Republicans have raised concerns that Rice and other Obama administration officials improperly unmasked names in classified foreign intelligence reports -- something Rice has strenuously denied.

The Senate Intelligence Committee will also interview Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, on Monday behind closed doors.