Syria attack 'could be very soon or not so soon at all,' Trump tweets

Apr 12, 2018, 8:04 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump makes his way to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, April 5, 2018, in Washington, DC.PlayMandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH US military awaits Trump's decision on Syria missile strikes

President Donald Trump "never said when an attack on Syria would take place," he tweeted this morning, referring to the possible U.S. response to Syria’s suspected chemical attack.

Interested in Syria?

Add Syria as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Syria news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Syria
Add Interest

"Could be very soon or not so soon at all!" Trump wrote today.

The president's tweet comes four days after he said in a Cabinet meeting Monday that "major decisions" were coming on Syria within 24 to 48 hours.

Trump also appealed today for a pat on the back in the fight against terrorism.

"In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS,” he said. “Where is our 'Thank you America?'"

PHOTO: This image released April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP
This image released April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria.

The president had tweeted Tuesday about missiles "coming," seemingly in response to apparent comments from Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, widely reported Wednesday morning, that warned Russia would fire on any U.S. missiles targeting Syria and the units launching them.

Trump tweeted that Russia made a “vow” to shoot down “any and all” U.S. missiles targeting Syria.

"Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!" he tweeted Tuesday.

PHOTO: This image made from video released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a toddler given oxygen through respirators, in eastern Ghouta, Syria, April 8, 2018.Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP
This image made from video released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a toddler given oxygen through respirators, in eastern Ghouta, Syria, April 8, 2018.

But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in Wednesday's press briefing that there was no timetable for any punitive strike.

"We're maintaining that we have a number of options and all of those options are still on the table. Final decisions haven't been made yet on that front," Sanders said at the briefing, adding that the president has "not laid out a timetable."

Comments