Teachers say #ArmMeWith more school counselors, books, smaller classes - but not guns

Feb 24, 2018, 10:15 AM ET

Educators around the U.S. are protesting proposals to arm teachers by posting with a hashtag, #ArmMeWith, to ask for more school counselors, books, snacks for hungry students and other things they say schools need rather than guns.

The hashtag has as of Saturday morning been used about 96,700 times.

A Twitter user whose profile says she is a Pittsburgh teacher posted a sign promising "to fight for my students and colleagues. Please "#armmewith the things I need"

Another educator says "I would risk my life to save my students but I would never keep a concealed gun in my classroom." Instead, this teacher asks for tissue and paper towels.

A woman with the handle @LauraD329 said #ArmMeWith tissues, books, "the same resources the military gets ... DO NOT ARM ME WITH A GUN."

Another woman who identifies herself as a teacher says "#ArmMeWith my own voice. Educators should make decisions about education, not politicians."

One Twitter user identified as a school counselor in San Francisco says she needs lower ratios of counselors to students and better connections to therapists for "my anxious, suicidal & lost kids."

One educator acknowledges a need for school security but says it should not come for her carrying a gun "around a preschooler."

The movement is drawing the attention of some celebrities such as singer Ricky Davila.

