Educators around the U.S. are protesting proposals to arm teachers by posting with a hashtag, #ArmMeWith, to ask for more school counselors, books, snacks for hungry students and other things they say schools need rather than guns.

The hashtag has as of Saturday morning been used about 96,700 times.

A Twitter user whose profile says she is a Pittsburgh teacher posted a sign promising "to fight for my students and colleagues. Please "#armmewith the things I need"

Teachers from all around America are joining the #ArmMeWith movement where they are calling to be armed with Books, Empathy, Respect, Time, Smaller Class Sizes, Funding, Resources, Wisdom, Raises...... ......NOT guns. ????pic.twitter.com/MjpvWgnF7V — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 24, 2018

Another educator says "I would risk my life to save my students but I would never keep a concealed gun in my classroom." Instead, this teacher asks for tissue and paper towels.

I AM A TEACHER. NOT A POLICE OFFICER, NOT A SOLIDER, NOT A BODY GUARD. I would risk my life to save my students but I would never keep a concealed gun in my classroom, nor use it EVER. #ArmMeWith TISSUE & PAPER TOWELS. that’s all, Please & Thank you. — Bri (@Briiilea) February 23, 2018

A woman with the handle @LauraD329 said #ArmMeWith tissues, books, "the same resources the military gets ... DO NOT ARM ME WITH A GUN."

*tissues - lots of tissues

*books which grab my students by the heart

*the same resources the military gets

*love, time, patience, and trust

*the ability to inspire my students to stand up for what they believe DO NOT ARM ME WITH A GUN. #NeverAgain — LauraD (@LauraD329) February 24, 2018

Another woman who identifies herself as a teacher says "#ArmMeWith my own voice. Educators should make decisions about education, not politicians."

#ArmMeWith my own voice. ??Educators should make decisions about Education, not politicians who have their own agendas. — Anne Connolly (@aconnollysiena) February 24, 2018

One Twitter user identified as a school counselor in San Francisco says she needs lower ratios of counselors to students and better connections to therapists for "my anxious, suicidal & lost kids."

I am a Counselor in SFUSD#ArmMeWith

- nationally recommended student:counselor ratio of250:1(presently at 400:1).

- connections to therapists for my anxious, suicidal & lost kids.

- resources to teach our community members their rights.#sfusd_supe#WeAreSFUSD#SFUSD_HIGH — SFUSD Counselor (@UESFCounselor) February 24, 2018

One educator acknowledges a need for school security but says it should not come for her carrying a gun "around a preschooler."

#armmewith trained security personal to intervene in the case of an emergency. Don’t ask me to carry a gun around a preschooler. — mscool817 (@mscool8171) February 24, 2018

The movement is drawing the attention of some celebrities such as singer Ricky Davila.