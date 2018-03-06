Texas voters head to polls in first primary of 2018

Texas is home to the first primary races of the 2018 election and both parties will watch the results for indications of how the battle to control Congress may play out in November.

Republicans and Democrats alike are heavily invested in the outcome.

Democrats interfered in their own primary in the 7th Congressional District, which Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and Democrats hope to take from GOP Rep. John Culberson in November. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — which usually attacks Republicans — criticized Democratic candidate Laura Moser for an essay she wrote that allegedly criticized living in Texas.

Observers will be watching how Moser does when results come in tonight.

She is one of 50 women running for a seat in Congress in bids to represent the Lone Star state.

Meanwhile, President Trump has tweeted his support for Republicans running in the Lone Star state and encouraged get-out-the-vote efforts.

I want to encourage all of my many Texas friends to vote in the primary for Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. They are helping me to Make America Great Again! Vote early or on March 6th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

5:30 PM ET - Races we're watching

Here are some of the primary contests in Texas ABC News is watching closely:

Texas Senate: While neither primary in the Senate race is expected to be competitive, Democrats are hyping up Rep. Beto O’Rourke as the man that may be able to take out conservative stalwart Sen. Ted Cruz in November.

7th Congressional District: One of ABC News' "18 for 18" races, nine-term GOP incumbent Rep. John Culberson represents this district that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released negative research about one of their own primary candidates, Laura Moser, two weeks ago. The Democratic primary is competitive and if no candidates gets over 50 percent, that contest goes to a May 22 runoff.

23rd Congressional District: GOP Rep. Will Hurd, who won reelection in 2016 by only 1.3 points, has five Democrats competing to unseat him.

32nd Congressional District: A crowded field of Democrats are running against Rep. Pete Sessions, encouraged by the fact the district voted for Clinton in 2016.

21st Congressional District: Six Republican representatives are retiring this year, including Rep. Lamar Smith. If Democratic turnout is high in the election, this may be one red district to watch for a flip to blue in November.

Texas Land Commissioner: There is a big name in this race with a famous last name — George P. Bush. And he's touting President Trump's endorsement of his campaign in his tough primary contest. If he doesn't break 50% there will be a runoff in May.

4:15 PM ET - A pink wave?

2018 is proving to be a record year in the number of women running for political office.

More than 50 women are running for Congress in Texas alone. Of the state's 36 congressional representatives, only three are women and that could change come November.

Women are running for office in Texas at record numbers. ABC News Nightline met with three women, who were first time candidates and could make history if they won. pic.twitter.com/4Wnt1Zp5V7 — Nightline (@Nightline) March 6, 2018

3:52 PM ET - Democrats hopeful early voting tallies continue on Election Day

The first primaries of the 2018 election take place today in Texas.

Throughout the 11 days of early voting, Democrats cast at least 44,000 more ballots than Republicans in the biggest 15 counties, a trend the party hopes continues through Election Day.

High voting numbers would indicate Democrats are strongly motivated to get to the polls this year, which is a good sign for the party's hopes to retake control of at least one chamber of Congress.

In Houston’s #HarrisCounty which comprises a large part of #TX07, Democrats casted more ballots during early voting in this year’s midterm elections than in the 2016 presidential election. #PrimaryDay #ElectionDay https://t.co/oDfNlBPOYy — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) March 6, 2018

