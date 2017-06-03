Senator Tim Kaine has a theory as to what's behind President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord: He's jealous of his predecessor.

"Why did Trump really walk away from #ParisAgreement? He's surrounded by science deniers and fossil fuel junkies," tweeted Kaine, who was the running mate of Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 presidential campaign."

Then, he proceeded to make the following claim: "POTUS jealous of Obama accomplishments," Kaine tweeted Thursday. "But in the end, American innovative spirit is stronger than his insecurities."

Despite Trump's decision, Kaine wrote that "U.S. private sector, researchers, cities, towns and states will lead clean energy revolution despite lack of leadership from WH & President."

This isn't the first time the Virginian has taken aim at Trump's stance on the climate change.

"Virginians are already dealing with rising sea levels, increasing costs of flood insurance, and more extreme storms," Kaine said in a statement in early May.

"In a historic show of unity, America joined virtually every other country in pledging reductions to carbon pollution that will make our planet cleaner tomorrow than today," he continued. "I urge the Trump Administration not to turn over America’s international leadership role on climate change and clean energy to China by retreating from our place at the table."