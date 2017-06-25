Top Democrat says Senate GOP health bill has '50-50' chance to pass

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said there’s a 50-50 chance the Senate Republicans’ health care bill will pass.

“I think they have, at best, a 50-50 chance of passing this bill," Sen. Schumer told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week.”

But, the New York senator added, the bill “is just devastating. And that’s what’s making it so hard for them to pass it.”

Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled their health care plan, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, that was negotiated behind closed doors.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hopes to bring the bill to a vote on the Senate floor before the July 4 recess. So far five Republican senators have announced their opposition to the bill in its current form, leaving in question whether the bill can clear the 50-vote threshold for passage.

