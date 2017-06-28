President Donald Trump will travel to France next month to attend the Bastille Day celebration in Paris and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I, the White House said Wednesday.

Trump accepted the invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders met for the first time during Trump's overseas trip in May, just weeks after Macron's election victory.

The U.S.-French relationship under Trump has been called into question after the president criticized France's handling of terrorism. Trump also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, notably saying that he was elected "to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

The French government said that Trump and Macron will attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14 and that American soldiers would participate "alongside their French brothers in arms" in the parade.

"President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America’s strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people," the White House said in a statement.

