Trump accepts invitation to visit France for Bastille Day celebrations

Jun 28, 2017, 11:58 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron meet ahead of a working lunch, at the US ambassadors residence, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, May 25, 2017. PlayMandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump will travel to France next month to attend the Bastille Day celebration in Paris and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I, the White House said Wednesday.

Trump accepted the invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders met for the first time during Trump's overseas trip in May, just weeks after Macron's election victory.

The U.S.-French relationship under Trump has been called into question after the president criticized France's handling of terrorism. Trump also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, notably saying that he was elected "to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

The French government said that Trump and Macron will attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14 and that American soldiers would participate "alongside their French brothers in arms" in the parade.

"President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America’s strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people," the White House said in a statement.

ABC News' Alexander Mallin and Paul Pradier contributed to this report.