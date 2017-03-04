Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower

President Trump is accusing former President Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower in New York City during the presidential campaign.

The president made the claims in a series of tweets Saturday morning. The tweets come after an article Friday on the right-wing news site Breitbart claiming that the Obama administration obtained authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign.

Trump compared the alleged wiretapping to the Watergate scandal under former President Nixon.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

He also suggests the possibility of a legal case over the alleged wiretapping.

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

ABC News has reached out to both the White House and aides to former President Obama for comment but has yet to receive a response.