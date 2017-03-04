Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower

Mar 4, 2017, 7:46 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, bound for Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 3, 2017.Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump is accusing former President Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower in New York City during the presidential campaign.

The president made the claims in a series of tweets Saturday morning. The tweets come after an article Friday on the right-wing news site Breitbart claiming that the Obama administration obtained authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign.

Trump compared the alleged wiretapping to the Watergate scandal under former President Nixon.

He also suggests the possibility of a legal case over the alleged wiretapping.

ABC News has reached out to both the White House and aides to former President Obama for comment but has yet to receive a response.