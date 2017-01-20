Trump Administration to Focus on 'America First' Foreign Policy, Strengthen Military

Minutes after President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office, the Trump Administration detailed its commitment to an "America First" foreign policy and rebuilding the U.S. military.

Immediately released on the White House website, following Trump’s inaugural address, the "America First Foreign Policy" stated that "peace through strength" will be at the center of Trump’s foreign policy approach to achieve that goal. The Trump administration further stated that, in its commitments to a stronger military, it will "pursue the highest level of military readiness."

The commitments align with Trump’s Friday inaugural address.

"From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first," he said in his speech. "Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families."

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. From this moment on, it’s going to be #AmericaFirst???? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

"We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism," Trump added.

The White House website also said that the Trump administration aims to work with international partners to cut off funding for terrorist groups, to expand intelligence sharing and to engage in cyberwarfare to disrupt propaganda and recruiting.

"Defeating ISIS" is the administration’s "highest priority," it reads.

In reinforcing a strong military presence, the site said Trump seeks to end the defense sequester -- a mandatory, decade-long cut to defense spending imposed by the Budget Control Act of 2011 -- and submit a new budget to Congress that outlines a plan to "rebuild the military" and "develop a state-of-the-art missile defense system" as a defense mechanism against missile-based attacks from countries such as Iran and North Korea.