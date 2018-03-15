The Trump administration is hitting five Russian entities and 19 Russian citizens with sanctions for cyber activity, including their interference in the 2016 election.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The sanctions represent some of the most significant actions by the Trump administration against Russians for their attempts to "malign... cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The sanctions target the Internet Research Agency, two of its affiliate companies, and 13 Russians who worked at the organization that allegedly spread disinformation online in the U.S., including through the use of fake personas posing as real Americans and American political groups.

All 13 of the individuals were indicted by the office of Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia's interference in the election. The announcement from the Treasury Department mirrors much of what Mueller's office laid out in indictments, but it does not name any new individuals.

The sanctions also cite the NotPetya attack, which is considered to be one of the destructive and costly cyber attacks in history. The White House publicly blamed Russia for the attack in February.

The administration also employed the authorities it was given by Congress last August in a sweeping sanctions bill that some critics say the Trump administration has not properly utilized.

Under the law, known as CAATSA, the administration announced Thursday it is sanctioning Russia's spy organization and military intelligence organization -- both of which were already sanctioned by the Obama administration for their role in the 2016 election. The sanctions also target six Russians who worked for the military intelligence organization, four of whom are also already sanctioned.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back in for updates.