Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway today called the allegations that the president-elect was compromised by Russian agents and that his aides were in cahoots with Russian hackers "unsubstantiated, uncorroborated."

"This is a report from the internet, not from the intelligence community, these 35 pages rife with misspellings, completely unverified," Conway said on "Good Morning America" today.

Conway added, "I don't even think this is fake news. I think it's just fake. I would take the news word right out of it."

She called it “nonsense from the internet.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday night seemingly in response to the news reports, "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"

The unsubstantiated allegations were in a dossier Democratic political operatives gave to the FBI, as well as several news organizations, in August. The intelligence community told Trump and President Obama of the allegations in a classified intelligence briefing last week.