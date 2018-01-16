Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon arrived on Capitol Hill this morning for a closed door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee.

Bannon is expected to face questions about the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

This meeting comes after Bannon resigned as executive chairman of Breitbart News following the release of Michael Wolff’s tell-all "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." The book, which includes harsh comments from Bannon on the controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and a Russian lawyer, renewed questions about Trump’s campaign activity.

Bannon, who joined the Trump campaign in August of 2016, brandished the Trump Tower meeting as "treasonous," according to "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

