Trump Advisor Michael Flynn in Contact With Russian Ambassador

President-Elect Donald Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December to discuss logistics for establishing a phone call between the country's two presidents after the inauguration, according to a Trump spokesperson.

The conversation "centered around the logistics of setting up a call with the president of Russia and the president-elect after he was sworn in,” incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters today.

"They exchanged logistical information on how to initiate and schedule that call," Spicer said. "That was it. Plain and simple."

Spicer said that, on Christmas day, Flynn and Kislyak exchanged text messages extending Christmas greetings to each other. On December 28th, Kislyak sent Flynn a text message asking if they could speak by phone, an invitation Flynn accepted.

The phone call occurred around the same time that reports surfaced about the administration's plans to take action against Russia in retaliation for their election-related hacking.

The Washington Post previously reported Flynn spoke with Kislyak multiple times on December 29th, the same day the Obama administration formally announced sanctions and kicked 35 Russian diplomats out of the country.