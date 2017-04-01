Trump aide lashes out at Freedom Caucus lawmaker

Apr 1, 2017, 7:43 PM ET
PHOTO: This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis.PlayJ. Scott Applewhite, File/AP Photo
The president isn't the only person bashing his Republican detractors on Twitter.

Top White House aide Dan Scavino on Saturday urged President Trump's supporters to take down Rep. Justin Amash -- an outspoken member of the House Freedom Caucus who has repeatedly lambasted the commander-in-chief -- in his next primary.

The Michigan Republican lashed back with a hashtag of his own: #Trumpstablishment.

Amash and Scavino's Twitter tiff comes on the heels of Trump's pledge to "fight" the Freedom Caucus in 2018.

Several members of the caucus, which consists of several dozen conservative and libertarian lawmakers, refused to support the GOP's Obamacare-replacement bill, scrapped amid rampant party-infighting last Monday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who championed the bill, told reporters he understood Trump's frustration.

"He is just expressing his frustration," the speaker said. "I share that frustration ... we haven't gotten to where we need to go."

Nevertheless, Amash responded to Trump's criticism of his caucus, calling the plan "Swampcare" and claiming the president had succumbed "to the D.C. Establishment."