President Donald Trump will not use his overseas trip to make an announcement that the United States Embassy in Israel is moving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a senior administration official told ABC News.

“Right now there are no plans to do anything in that regard,” the official said. “The president said during the campaign that he believes the capital of Israel is where the embassy should be, but because we’re having great conversations with everyone right now we don’t think it would be a time to do that so we don’t plan to do that on this trip.”

Moving the embassy had been a campaign promise of Trump's stretching back to the Republican primary. As early as a March 2016 speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Trump vowed, "We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem."

Most foreign nations' embassies, including the U.S. since 1966, are located in Tel Aviv. Any potential move by the U.S. would likely be viewed as provocative to Palestinians, who claim the city as the capital of a future state, and the leaders of the region's Arab nations.

The official added the president also does not expect to convene a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this trip, but that he hopes to after another round of solo meetings with each leader.

“We’re not here to force people to do things one way or the other with regards to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the official said.

