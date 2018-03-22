Trump assails 'Crazy Joe Biden' as 'weak' after former VP's threat to 'beat the hell out of him'

Mar 22, 2018, 10:46 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.PlayAP, Getty Images
WATCH Biden on Trump: 'He's a joke' and his FBI attacks are 'just a disaster'

The war of words between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden continued Thursday, with the president calling Biden “weak, both mentally and physically” on Twitter.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!” the president tweeted.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committees annual March dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, March 20, 2018.Leah Millis/Reuters, File
President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual March dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, March 20, 2018.

Trump's comments are in response to an appearance Biden made at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami Tuesday. Biden said he would "beat the hell" out of the president if they were in high school.

"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden said. "They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said 'no.' I said, 'If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'"

He continued, "I've been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I'm a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb, March 6, 2018, in Pittsburgh.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, File
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb, March 6, 2018, in Pittsburgh.

This is not the first time the politicians have traded fire.

Trump reportedly joked at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., earlier this month that it would be "easy" to beat Biden in 2020.

Biden responded shortly after, telling ABC News, “Everybody knows better than that.”

