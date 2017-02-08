Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Understand Order

Feb 8, 2017, 9:26 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session, Feb. 7, 2017, in Washington.PlayAndrew Harrer/Getty Images
President Donald Trump today attacked those challenging his travel ban, saying even a "bad high school student" wound understand the "simple" order.

Trump called the order "perfectly written" as he read it aloud to members of the Major County Sheriffs' Association and the Major Cities Chiefs Association at their winter conference in Washington, D.C.

Trump called the ban a "weapon" necessary for the security of the nation.

"We have to give you the weapons that you need and this is a weapon that you need, and they're trying to take it away from you," he said.

