Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner

President Trump will not attend this year's White House Correspondents Dinner, he announced on twitter Saturday.

"Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!" the commander-in-chief added.

The dinner, sponsored by the White House Correspondents Association and attended by a mix of A-list celebrities and Washington media, generally includes a comedian roast, plus a humorous address by the president.

Trump has been skewered in years past.

At his last correspondents dinner, in May 2016, Obama took aim at then-candidate Trump, saying: "I'm a little hurt that he's not here tonight. It's surprising. You got a room full of reporters, celebrities, cameras, and he says no."

"I hope you all are proud of yourselves. The guy wanted to give his hotel business a boost and now we're praying that Cleveland makes it through July," Obama added, in reference to the site of the Republican National Convention last summer.