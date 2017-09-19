Trump bashes N. Korea at UN: 'Rocket man is on a suicide mission'

President Donald Trump slammed "rocket man" Kim Jong Un during his first speech to the United Nations this morning.

At first, Trump did not directly name the North Korean leader, using his nickname for the "dear leader" instead.

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission," Trump said.

He continued, "No nation on earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles. The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary."

Trump called on all nations to isolate the Kim regime in light of its "reckless pursuit" of nuclear weapons and treatment of its citizens.

He also said it was "an outrage" that some nations continue to trade with North Korea. At other points, Trump referred to North Korea as "depraved" and "twisted."

Trump then turned his attention to Syrian President Bashar al Assad and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

On Syria, Trump defended the U.S. attack on an air force base earlier this year in the wake of a chemical weapons attack.

"The actions of the criminal regime of Bashar al Assad, including the use of chemical weapons against his own people -- even innocent children -- shock the conscience of every decent person. No society can be safe if banned chemical weapons are allowed to spread," Trump said.

On Venezuela, Trump said that the goal is for the country's people to "regain their freedom, recover their country and restore their democracy."

"We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists" on its authoritarian path, he said. "The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented," he said.

Earlier in his speech, Trump touted his "America First" views and the importance of national sovereignty.

"As president of the United States, I will always put America first just like you, as the leaders of your countries as always and should always put your countries first," Trump said.

"We can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a deal," he went on.

He started his speech underscoring the strength of the U.S., praising the country's economic growth and stressing the importance of individual nations' sovereignty.

He said that "companies are moving back creating job growth" and "our military will soon be the strongest it has ever been."

"In America we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather let it shine as an example for everyone to watch," he said.

Trump noted that America stands for "principled realism rooted in shared goals [and] values."

"We must work together and confront together those who threaten us with chaos," he said.